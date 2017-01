Say hello to your new one-stop shop for ads developer news

AdHoc reports is one of the new features we introduced in v201109 of the AdWords API. AdHoc reports are free, synchronous and don’t require a stored report definition. This blog post explains this new feature and covers the best practices.



Downloading the report



AdHoc reports utilizes plain HTTP POST requests to generate reports synchronously from the AdWords API server. A raw HTTP request to download the reports is shown below:





POST /api/adwords/reportdownload/v201109 HTTP/1.1 HOST: adwords.google.com clientCustomerId: XXX-XXX-XXXX Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded developerToken: XXXX Authorization: GoogleLogin auth=XXX returnMoneyInMicros: true Content-Length: XXXX __rdxml=URL_ENCODED_DEFINITION_XML

POST

clientCustomerId

Authorization

Authorization: GoogleLogin auth=AUTH_TOKEN_HERE

Authorization: OAuth OAUTH_SIGNATURE_HERE

returnMoneyInMicros

developerToken

__rdxml

POST

application/x-www-form-urlencoded

multipart/form-data

GET

POST

POST

POST

GET

GET

<reportDefinition> <selector> <fields>CampaignId</fields> <fields>Id</fields> <fields>Impressions</fields> <fields>Clicks</fields> <fields>Cost</fields> <predicates> <field>Status</field> <operator>IN</operator> <values>ENABLED</values> <values>PAUSED</values> </predicates> </selector> <reportName>Custom Adgroup Performance Report</reportName> <reportType>ADGROUP_PERFORMANCE_REPORT</reportType> <dateRangeType>LAST_7_DAYS</dateRangeType> <downloadFormat>CSV</downloadFormat> </reportDefinition>

HTTP

HTTP

!!!2|||-1|||Error message here???

"\!\!\!([^\|]*)\|\|\|(.*)"

HTTP

As shown, the report is downloaded by making arequest to https://adwords.google.com/api/adwords/reportdownload/v201109 . Theheader specifies the client for which this report is being run. Theheader contains the authorization information for downloading the report. If you are using ClientLogin as the authorization method, this header takes the formIf you are using OAuth , the header takes the formTheheader tells the server whether to return money values in micros or not. This is true by default; if set to false, money values are downloaded in actual currency format. Theheader contains your AdWords API developer token. The Report Definition is written in XML format and is provided in theparameter of thebody. The request should be encoded inorformat.You may also use themethod instead ofto download reports by sending your request to https://adwords.google.com/api/adwords/reportdownload/v201109?__rdxml=URL_ENCODED_REPORT_DEFINITION_XML with the same headers as in theexample. However, we recommend usingoversincerequests are more likely to incur URL length limit errors.A Report Definition corresponds to the serialized form of the ReportDefinition type. For instance, a Report Definition that downloads an AdGroup performance report for the last 7 days in CSV format would look like this:Details about the supported report types and their field are available at http://code.google.com/apis/adwords/docs/appendix/reports.html When downloading AdHoc reports, the AdWords API server responds withcode 200 and report in the response body. In case of an error, one of the two differentresponse code may be returned:1. HTTP Status code is 400: This error occurs when the AdWords API server throws an API error. When this happens, the error message will be returned in the server response body. You need to examine your report definition XML and server response body and fix any errors before retrying the call. The response body would look likeAn easy way to parse the error message is to match it against the regex pattern2. HTTP Status code is 500: This error implies that the server faced an issue while generating the report. Chances are that this is a temporary error and may go away if you retry the call after waiting for 30 seconds. However, if you get this error even after five retries, you should skip the download and report the issue on the forum All of the client libraries support AdHoc reports, and takes care of details like making requests with the right HTTP headers and encoding, constructing authorization headers, handling theresponse codes, etc. For instance, the DownloadAdHocReports.cs code example shows how to download AdHoc reports using AdWords API .NET library:As mentioned in an earlier blog post , AdHoc reports do not support cross-client reports. If you wish to run reports against many clients, you can refer to this blog post for details.We hope this blog post will help you use this new feature effectively. As usual, If you have any questions about downloading reports, you can ask us on the forum or our upcoming live Hangouts with the Developer Relations team.

--Anash P. Oommen, AdWords API Team