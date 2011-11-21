Say hello to your new one-stop shop for ads developer news

When we originally launched this blog in 2005, we sought to provide you with the most up-to-date information on the AdWords API, as well as useful resources to help with API development. Recently, we’ve realized that the content we produce can be shared between multiple Ads API developer communities and for this reason we have decided to create one central blog. With this in mind, we'll now be posting on the new Google Ads Developer blog. There, you'll also find information on our AdSense API, DoubleClick for Publishers API, DoubleClick for Advertisers API, and Google AdMob SDK products.

If you’re a subscriber of this blog, your feed will automatically be redirected, so you won't have to do a thing to keep getting the latest news. If you decide you'd like to subscribe to a particular label on the new blog (for example, only receive those posts labeled as "adwords_api"), you can choose to do that as well. Also, the old content of this blog is not going anywhere and will continue to be available, even after we switch to the new blog.

The Ads Developer blog will continue to be run by the same team, bringing you all the information you need as an ads developer. We look forward to seeing you over at http://googleadsdeveloper.blogspot.com/.

Posted by the AdWords API Team